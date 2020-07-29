304 new COVID cases, 8 deaths reported statewide; testing positivity rate dips

The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday reported 304 new and presumptive COVID cases and eight new deaths as the virus continues to spread across the state.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 17,721 while the Oregon death toll is now at 311.

Locally, Deschutes County reported 16 new cases to bring its total to 494. As of Tuesday, the latest data available, 310 patients have recovered.

Crook County added three cases to reach 39 and Jefferson County’s five new cases bring its total to 281.

St. Charles reported it had eight COVID patients as of Wednesday morning. Two were in the ICU and on ventilators.

More than 376,400 Oregonians have tested negative, including more than 21,000 Central Oregonians.

The new confirmed cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Clatsop (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (16), Douglas (2), Hood River (7), Jackson (13), Jefferson (5), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (13), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (20), Marion (20), Morrow (5), Multnomah (82), Polk (4), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51) and Yamhill (13).

As school districts and parents now look to a few important metrics to determine when in-person instruction can resume, the OHA has put together a new report with those numbers.

Expanded County-level Data Dashboard Released

OHA published a new, expanded version of Oregon’s “COVID-19 Testing and Outcomes by County” dashboard Wednesday.

The dashboard now includes additional information on weekly trends in the percent of COVID-19 tests that have been positive by county and weekly trends in the total number of persons tested for COVID-19 by county.

These trends help us understand changes in the burden of COVID-19 in communities across Oregon.

Weekly report shows daily increase and lower positivity for COVID-19

The OHA also released its Weekly Report, which showed that during the week of July 20–26, 42,452 people were tested for COVID-19 in Oregon, and 5.1 percent of them had a positive result, down from 6.6 percent last week.

During that week, OHA recorded 2,241 new cases of COVID-19 infection, an increase from the previous week. In addition, 27 Oregonians were reported to have died, which is a slight increase from the previous week.

Large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases (those not linked to another case) have increased, consistent with community spread.