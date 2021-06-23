30 years for man who used child to make sexual-abuse videos

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Wednesday, June 23rd 2021

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Coos Bay man has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison after he admitted to using a 3-year-old child to make sexually abusive videos and disseminated them online.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Keith James Atherton pleaded guilty to using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. District Judge Ann L. Aiken sentenced him Wednesday to the maximum prison term of 30 years followed by a life term of supervised release, in federal court in Eugene.

He must also register as a sex offender.

Court records say investigators seized digital devices containing at least 35,000 images and 8,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers, and young children.

