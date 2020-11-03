3 people arrested in Culver for child abduction, attempted murder

A Madras man and two Madras women were arrested Sunday in Culver for abducting a child and physically assaulting the child’s grandmother, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6:30 p.m., JCSO and Oregon State Police responded to Sundance Lane after receiving reports of a shooting and child abduction.

According to witnesses, a paternal grandmother, who has custody of her seven-month-old grandchild, had been confronted by the child’s aunt, the aunt’s boyfriend and the child’s maternal grandmother at a house on Sundance Lane.

The aunt, boyfriend and maternal grandmother used force to take the 7th-month-old child away from the paternal grandmother, and they caused “serious” injury to the paternal grandmother during the incident, according to JCSO.

A friend of the paternal grandmother tried to intervene and was hit in the head with a handgun. The friend then tried to get into the house, and he was shot by the aunt’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Caleb Asher. The suspects then fled the scene with the child. The friend who was shot was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

At around 9 p.m., Asher and the child’s aunt, 25-year-old Kyeesha Alvarez, contacted JCSO regarding the incident. Asher and Alvarez were both arrested and lodged in the Jefferson County Jail after they were interviewed by detectives.

The child and the child’s mother, 24-year-old Breann Redfox, were found at a motel in Madras where Redfox was arrested on outstanding warrants and charges related to this incident.

The child is now in the custody of a family member and was not injured during the incident.

The child’s maternal grandmother, 55-year-old Veronica Redfox, has not been found yet. JCSO asks anyone with information about her location to call dispatch and leave a message for Detective Tyler Anderson.