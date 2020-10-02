3 killed in single-car crash near Sisters

Three people were killed in a one-car crash Thursday near Sisters, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. William Bailey said deputies were dispatched around 9:15 to the crash at USFS Road 15, one mile south of Highway 242.

Deputies determined a car was north on the forest service road when for some reason it left the road and hit a large tree, ejecting two of the three people inside.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle dead at the scene.

Additional details will be released once the families have been notified.

The crash closed the road for about five hours.