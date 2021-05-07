3 FS roads in Phil’s Trail complex temporarily closed to all users

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Due to significant public safety concerns, three Forest Service Roads in the Phil’s Trail area in west Bend will be temporarily closed to all uses, including biking, due to logging and road reconstruction activity occurring in the area.

Forest Service Roads (FSR) 4610, 4601-300 and 4601-310 already had been temporarily closed to motorized vehicles, however these roads will now be closed to all uses due to frequent encounters between bike riders and construction and logging equipment.

The closures started Friday and will be in place seven days a week.

The Forest Service has established a detour for bike riders through FSR 4610-290 to connect Ben’s Trail and Phil’s trail.

The frequency of bike riders and other recreationists entering the closure area and using the roads was resulting in unsafe interactions with heavy equipment causing the operators to frequently halt work because of safety concerns.

In addition, parking along the road at its junction with Skyliner’s Road was preventing ingress and egress for logging and road reconstruction equipment.

The closure will be lifted when operations are completed in the area and the public will be notified. Please go to the Deschutes National Forest’s website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home ) for a map of the closure area (also attached).