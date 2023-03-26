3 found shot to death in car on Portland’s north side

by The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three people were found shot to death Saturday afternoon in a car in a neighborhood on Portland’s north side, police said.

Shortly after 12:23 p.m., police responding to a report of a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court in the Portsmouth neighborhood found the three people dead in the car.

Rescue workers determined that all three died at the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Police did not release more details about the victims or the shooting.