3 Deschutes Co. residents among 25 new COVID deaths reported

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,623, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

Oregon’s 5,599th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old woman from Deschutes County who died Aug. 18 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,605th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 4 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,606th COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 25 and died Nov. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

OHA reported 3,585 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 414,140.

The 25 new deaths and 3,585 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the four-day period between Dec. 23 and Dec. 26.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (105), Clackamas (428), Clatsop (10), Columbia (30), Coos (26), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (324), Douglas (52), Grant (5), Harney (8), Hood River (13), Jackson (169), Jefferson (25), Josephine (104), Klamath (18), Lane (256), Lincoln (32), Linn (155), Malheur (9), Marion (97), Morrow (7), Multnomah (1,032), Polk (23), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (37), Union (20), Wasco (10), Washington (540) and Yamhill (22).

Oregon reports 1,553 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Dec. 23, 958 on Dec. 24, 515 on Dec. 25 and 559 9 cases on Dec. 26. Due to the holiday weekend, case counts may be lower than anticipated.

Oregon makes progress toward goal of 1 million people boosted before February

On Dec. 17, Gov. Kate Brown announced a goal of getting 1 million more Oregonians a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of January as the state prepares to confront a projected surge in cases from the Omicron variant.

When the challenge started on Dec. 17, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, an additional 145,346 Oregonians have received a booster. As of today, Oregon needs 854,654 people to get a booster to reach the goal and make our state safer from the Omicron variant. Find a booster here.

Vaccine and booster shots available at multiple locations

On Dec. 23, OHA announced four new high-volume vaccine centers to provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots. All of the high-volume sites offer all three COVID-19 vaccines, boosters and pediatric doses and can accommodate large numbers of people seeking vaccinations. Many expanded services over the holiday season. To learn more about locations and hours of service for high-volume community vaccination locations, including changes due to inclement weather, visit our webpage.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Monday reported it had 16 COVID patients; two are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 16 patients, one is fully vaccinated.

**A person is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ≥ two weeks after receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) or ≥ two weeks after receipt of the single dose of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.**

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 381, which is 23 more than yesterday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (9% availability) and 311 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082 (8% availability).

12/27/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 56 (9%) 22 (7%) 5 (6%) 7 (8%) 1 (2%) 1 (10%) 13 (31%) 7 (27%) Adult non-ICU beds available 311 (8%) 46 (2%) 28 (5%) 75 (13%) 38 (9%) 12 (24%) 51 (12%) 61 (51%)

Statewide regions are as follows:

Region 1: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Multnomah, Tillamook and Washington counties

Region 2: Benton, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk and Yamhill counties

Region 3: Coos, Curry and Douglas counties

Region 5: Jackson and Josephine counties

Region 6: Hood River, Gilliam, Sherman and Wasco counties

Region 7: Crook, Deschutes, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake and Wheeler counties

Region 9: Baker, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 3,278 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 26. Of that total, 288 were initial doses, 157 were second doses and 1,055 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,765 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 26.

The seven-day running average is now 18,801 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,774,636 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 158,669 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,480,850 doses of Moderna and 254,746 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 3,039,196 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,759,458 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.