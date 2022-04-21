3 COCC students selected for 2022 All-Oregon Academic Team

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three students from Central Oregon Community College (COCC) have been selected to represent the college on the Oregon Community College Association’s (OCCA) 2022 All-Oregon Academic Team.

Chyna Kennedy, Jasmine Yegge, and Quinlan Crowe were nominated by faculty members after maintaining a minimum 3.5 GPA and completing at least 54 credits, as well as undergoing a review process from the college’s committee for academic excellence.

Their honors were presented by COCC President Dr. Laurie Chesley at the OCCA’s annual conference in Sunriver last week.

Chyna Kennedy, a 30-year-old communication and journalism student from Eagle Point, earned a 3.87 GPA and is on the dean’s list.

She plans to transfer to Oregon State University’s E-campus for a bachelor’s degree, and she is interested in studying human rights and justice system issues.

22-year-old Jasmine Yegge of Bend, also a dean’s list student, is in the early childhood education program and has earned a 3.96 GPA.

She recently participated in a practicum with the High Desert Education Service District, and before that, served as a teacher’s assistant in high school.

Quinlan Crowe, 19, is working on her Associate of Applied Science in massage therapy.

The Sisters resident aims for a career to “connect with people and help them feel better both physically and emotionally.”

She has earned both a Merit Scholarship and landed the dean’s list with a 3.89 GPA.

The All-Oregon Academic Team is part of the All-State Community College Academic Team program that launched in 1994 in the states of Mississippi and Missouri.

Today, 38 states host All-State Academic Team programs each year, focusing on two-year colleges and recognizing exceptional students.

The OCCA sponsors the annual event, in partnership with the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, which awards some $37 million in scholarships nationally to community college students.