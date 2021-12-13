3 Central Oregonians among 39 reported COVID deaths; 1,387 new cases

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There are 39 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,420, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Monday.

Oregon’s 5,386th COVID-19 related death is a 41-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 2 and died Oct. 30 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,391st COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 24 and died Oct. 30 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 5,404th COVID-19 related death is a 59-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 1 and died Oct. 15 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA reported 1,387 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 401,564.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (20), Clackamas (138), Clatsop (14), Columbia (39), Coos (46), Crook (5), Deschutes (101), Douglas (46), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (71), Jefferson (15), Josephine (55), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (108), Lincoln (20), Linn (81), Malheur (2), Marion (89), Morrow (2), Multnomah (218), Polk (15), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wasco (7), Washington (190), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (44).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported it had 27 COVID patients Monday; six are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 27 patients, 24 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 408, which is two fewer than yesterday. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.

There are 78 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (11% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,142 (7% availability).

12/13/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)

12/13/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 78 (11%) 32 (9%) 12 (13%) 18 (20%) 1 (2%) 0 (0%) 4 (9%) 11 (42%) Adult non-ICU beds available 292 (7%) 40 (2%) 18 (3%) 63 (11%) 39 (9%) 5 (10%) 69 (17%) 58 (49%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 11,269 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 12.

Of that total, 834 were initial doses, 1,384 were second doses and 3,583 were third doses and booster doses.

The remaining 5,442 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 12.

The seven-day running average is now 22,724 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,641,331 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 128,880 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,375,792 doses of Moderna and 249,982 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,995,676 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,724,327 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.