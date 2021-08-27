3 camp trailers destroyed in fire near Post

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire destroyed three camp trailers near Post Thursday morning, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Mitch Madden said dispatch received multiple calls just before 11 a.m. about a structure fire in 18000 block of SE Terrible Trail Road, outside the Crook County Fire & Rescue protection district.

Deputies responded to the fire and found it contained in a small area.

Local residents, the Rangeland Fire Protection Association and an engine from the BLM-Prineville responded to the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby brush and Juniper trees, Madden said.

The camp trailers in the area were a total loss; the owner of the trailers was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.