3 arrested after Redmond convenience store robbery, stabbing

Three people were arrested Saturday after a stabbing and robbery at a convenience store, according to Redmond Police.

The robbery happened at the Chevron Circle K on S. Highway 97 around 3:30 a.m. when three people confronted the clerk trying to get to the cash register.

Police said at some point during the confrontation, the employee, a 27-year-old woman, was stabbed a number of times, said Sgt. Tyler Kirk.

She was taken to St. Charles in Redmond with serious injuries but is recovering well, according to police.

All three suspects left in an unknown vehicle, Kirk said.

On Saturday around 9:35 p.m., dispatch received a call that the robbery suspect vehicle was at the Redmond Walmart.

A Redmond officer was in the area and quickly located the car. The car sped away from Walmart and a pursuit began.

Redmond officers deployed Stop Sticks, which caused the vehicle’s tires to slowly deflate.

The car continued south on Highway 97, leaving the city limits, before turning west onto SW Tomahawk Ave.

The car became disabled in a field, allowing officers and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, along with Oregon State Police Troopers, to detain and ultimately arrest three people.

No one was injured, and no force was used.

Those arrested and charged included:

Abraham Sandoval Ruiz; male, age 24, Central Oregon area resident. Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Attempt to Elude a Police Officer (Felony), Attempt to Elude a Police Officer (Misdemeanor), Menacing, Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and Reckless Driving. Ruiz also had an outstanding warrant for a parole violation – original charge of robbery and weapon use.



Brandon Petri; male, age 21, Bend area resident. Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, Theft in the Third Degree, and a Parole Violation



Meahgan Webb; female, age 31, Madras resident. Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree



The Redmond Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident. Officers and Detectives still want to speak to any business in the area of Chevron Circle K on S Hwy 97 in Redmond who mgiht have video of this incident or any person who may know what happened.

“Central Oregon is safer today because these individuals are off our streets,” Redmond Police Chief Dave Tarbet said. “This investigation, utilizing all facets of our department and in cooperation with the victims, witnesses, and area businesses, led to the successful capture of these dangerous people.”