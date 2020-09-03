2nd Tumalo-area garage destroyed by fire this week; homes nearby saved

For the second time this week, fire crews responded to a garage fire on Tumalo Roud north of Bend.

Bend and Redmond Fire Department crews were dispatched just before 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of a structure fire at 21150 Tumalo Raod.

Battalion Chief Trish Connolly said crews arrived to find a small one-car garage on fire with multiple small outbuildings also on fire. The fire was also threatening two homes.

Crews made a quick and aggressive attack on the main body of fire and helped one elderly person with mobility issues from one of the threatened homes, Connolly said.

Due to the quick attack on the fire, crews were able to stop the fire from extending to the two homes.

Crews are continuing to extinguish the main fire and putting out other hot spots.

An investigation determined the fire started in a motor home that was parked near the small garage.

The occupant of the motorhome switched the refrigerator from electric to propane and caught the motor home on fire almost immediately, Connolly said.

The fire extended quickly from motorhome to the other outbuildings and garage

Crews from Cloverdale also arrived on the scene to help.

On Tuesday, a garage fire at 21054 Tumalo Road spread to some nearby trees and brush and threatened an RV and house, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.