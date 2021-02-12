2nd Redmond Police officer files lawsuit against department in as many weeks

One week after a former Redmond Police sergeant filed a $5 million lawsuit against the city, another officer is suing.
Hannah Copeland claims she was retaliated against for complaining about the behavior of a lieutenant who created a hostile work environment.
Lt. Eric Beckwith is also specifically named in a suit filed last week by former Sgt. Ryan Fraker
Copeland says Beckwith is a bully known for hazing new recruits.
In the suit, she says he often refers to an Asian officer as his “pocket ninja.”
Copeland, a 20-year veteran with the department, was demoted after a 2020 pursuit and claims it was because she reported Beckwith’s policy violations.
She’s asking for $250,000.
