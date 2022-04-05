2nd man arrested on gun charges in Sacramento mass shooting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the mass shooting in Sacramento that killed six people in California’s capital.

Police say 27-year-old Smiley Martin is the brother of the first suspect.

He was arrested Tuesday while hospitalized with serious injuries from the gunfire and will be booked for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

More than 100 shots were fired early Sunday.

In addition to the dead, 11 people were wounded along with Smiley Martin.

Police earlier arrested 26-year-old Dandrae Martin for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and being a convict carrying a loaded gun.