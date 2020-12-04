2nd Bend man sentenced to federal prison for illegal BHO lab

A Bend man was sentenced to three years in federal prison for running an illicit Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction lab, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Sean Paul Wyrsch, 32, will also serve three years’ supervised release.

This sentencing follows the October sentencing of his brother and co-defendant 31-year-old Jacob Genaro Robe, who also received three years.

According to court documents, Wyrsch and his brother created a vertical operation growing marijuana, manufacturing BHO and distributing it in other states for a significant profit.

On March 27, 2018, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped Jacob Robe for a traffic violation near Klamath Falls.

The officer recognized signs of drug trafficking and eventually located more than $20,000 in cash, BHO, and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team had previously received information regarding the defendant and his brothers having a BHO lab and selling BHO in other states, and detectives served a search warrant on the brothers’ rural property in Bend.

Also found were freezers with marijuana, drying racks with sheets of BHO and jars with their logo “THE BHOys.”

In an unattached two-story structure about 179 large, mature, marijuana plants were located along with around 280 starter plants.

Law enforcement located an indoor marijuana grow with hundreds of plants, a closed-loop BHO lab, 18 pounds of BHO, 200 pounds of marijuana and thirteen firearms..

On November 25, 2019, Wyrsch was charged and on January 29 he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to manufacture and distribute marijuana.