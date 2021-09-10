$2K pandemic bonuses part of new Redmond School District, classified staff deal

by Central Oregon Daily News

The Redmond School District and Oregon School Employees Association have agreed on a new two-year contract that calls for a 3% pay hike and a one-time, $2,000 pandemic bonus.

The OSEA represents about 400 non-certified employees in the district including custodians, nutrition services and education assistants.

This bonus will be paid to employees who were employed by the district on April 1st and September 30th.

Classified employees who retired from PERS last year will also get the bonus.

OSEA members ratified the new contract on Sept. 1st; the school board approved it this week.

In June, the teachers’ union and school district agreed on a new contract that called for $1,500 pandemic-related bonuses.