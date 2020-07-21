299 new COVID cases send statewide total past 15,000; 7 new deaths reported

Seven more Oregonians have died from COVID complications, bringing the statewide total to 269, health officials said Tuesday.

The Oregon Health Authority also reported 299 new and presumptive cases of COVID, sending that total past 15,000.

More than 330,000 Oregonians have tested negative for the disease.

Deschutes County’s COVID count continues to rise after the OHA reported seven new and presumptive cases on Tuesday bringing the total here to 278. As of Monday, the latest data available, 237 patients have recovered.

St. Charles on Tuesday reported 12 COVID patients; five of those patients are in ICU and on ventilators.

Joe Sluka, the CEO of St. Charles Health System, said on Monday 20 of the system’s 30 ICU rooms are filled.

Statewide, 237 people are hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID; 64 are in ICU and 34 are on ventilators, according to the OHA.

Crook County has 30 cases while Jefferson County added eight new cases for a new total of 214.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (3), Malheur (18), Marion (40), Morrow (10), Multnomah (67), Polk (3), Umatilla (59), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (32), and Yamhill (8).

Outbreak reaches 23 cases

An outbreak of 23 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Walmart Distribution Center in Umatilla County.

The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The investigation started on June 30, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

State and county public health officials are working together to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers.

Note:

Roughly 5% of Oregon’s total are presumptive cases—i.e., people without a confirmatory laboratory test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

Though not confirmed by a laboratory test, presumptive cases have a high likelihood of having COVID-19 because of the specific nature of the symptoms and known exposure.

Presumptive cases are encouraged to seek testing to confirm that they do have COVID-19. Presumptive cases who test positive are recategorized as confirmed cases.