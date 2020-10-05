288 new COVID cases send Oregon’s total past 35K; death toll at 572

The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Sunday and remains at 572, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 288 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 35,049.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (25), Columbia (5), Coos (4), Deschutes (11), Douglas (2), Jackson (14), Jefferson (3), Josephine (6), Klamath (3), Lane (33), Linn (7), Malheur (8), Marion (52), Morrow (1), Multnomah (61), Polk (3), Umatilla (7), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (5).

Deschutes County has reported 917 cases and 12 deaths.

Crook County has reported 63 cases and one death.

Jefferson County has reported 565 cases and eight deaths.

St. Charles reported Monday it has five COVID patients and one is in the ICU.

SCHOOL METRIC WATCH:

Each day we will be posting the Sunday-Saturday running tally of COVID cases in Deschutes County* as they relate to the weekly metrics many are watching for kids to return to school.

Counties need to have 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 people to bring kids back in grades K-3. With about 200,000 residents, Deschutes County’s target number is 60 or fewer total cases.

So far this week, Deschutes County has reported 19 cases since Sunday.

* The final weekly tally reported by the OHA may differ based on a variety of factors.