280 new COVID cases statewide; Deschutes Co. releases new stat site

Oregon Health Authority reported 280 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday bringing the state total to 12,438.

Three more Oregonians have died because of the disease, bringing that total to 237.

The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (20), Columbia (6), Coos (2), Gilliam (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (3), Klamath (1), Lane (4), Linn (1), Malheur (27), Marion (36), Morrow (9), Multnomah (82), Polk (2), Umatilla (28), Wallowa (1), Washington (47), and Yamhill (8).

No new cases were reported today in Crook, Deschutes or Jefferson counties, but over the weekend numbers here jumped by 40 patients.

Of Deschutes County’s 268 reported COVID cases; 196 have recovered.

St. Charles on Monday reported six current COVID hospitalizations with three in ICU on ventilators.

Deschutes County has put together a new site with local case trends, which show a continual increase since late March.

Since the testing started, the overall positive test rate was 1.8%, but it’s up to 3% in the last week, according to the report.

The OHA on Monday also released its new weekly testing report, which shows the number of tests dropped last week by 29%.

But the percent of positive tests reached 5.8% last week, up from 5.3% a week before.

“The number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly since late May,” the report said. “This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening. Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases.”

An outbreak of 20 cases has been reported at Shearer’s Foods in Umatilla County.

The case count includes all persons linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee. The outbreak investigation started on June 26, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure.

An outbreak of 102 cases has been reported at Snake River Correctional Institution in Malheur County.

The case count includes all Oregon residents linked to the outbreak, which may include household members and other close contacts to an employee.

The case count does not include any Idaho residents who may be associated with the outbreak, as laboratories report positive tests results to the state in which an individual resides. OHA is working closely with Idaho to coordinate contact tracing across state lines.

The outbreak investigation started on June 24, but at that time the case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. The outbreak was reported in the COVID-19 Weekly Report on July 8 with six cases.

State and county public health officials are working with these organizations to address these outbreaks and protect the health of workers.