28 new COVID cases in Deschutes Co., 539 reported statewide

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,834, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

The OHA reported 539 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 214,263.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (44), Columbia (8), Coos (6), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (63), Jefferson (6), Josephine (27), Klamath (3), Lane (50), Lincoln (2), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (36), Morrow (3), Multnomah (54), Polk (8), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (70), Union (3), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (43) and Yamhill (12).

OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths.

However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon. The findings shared in our last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small when compared to the more than 2 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 5,925 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.

Of this total, 3,135 doses were administered on July 21 and 2,790 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 21.

The seven-day running average is now 4,576 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,628,183 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,772,908 first and second doses of Moderna and 177,730 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,460,594 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,288,184 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,995,245 doses of Pfizer, 2,282,540 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles on Thursday reported 14 COVID patients; three are in the ICU and on ventilators. That’s five more hospitalizations than Wednesday.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 169, which is 18 more than yesterday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.