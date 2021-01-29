27 Astoria hospital workers sickened with COVID-19

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say 27 workers at a hospital in Astoria have been sickened with the coronavirus since the end of November.

The Astorian reports the cases at Columbia Memorial Hospital were detailed by the Oregon Health Authority in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks released Wednesday.

The most recent onset was Jan. 14. Hospital spokeswoman Nancee Long said five employees tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 27.

She says the remaining 22 cases have occurred sporadically since the original cluster, spread throughout nine different departments and five separate buildings.

She says those affected have been quarantined to protect both caregivers and patients.