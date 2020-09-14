264 homes, 14 commercial buildings in Santiam Canyon destroyed by Lionshead Fire

The Lionshead fire has destroyed 264 homes and 14 commercial properties in the Santiam drainage and Breitenbush area, officials confirmed Monday morning.

Damage assessments continue in the Detroit area, but the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has has set up a phone line (503-798-6823) to provide updates on the status of properties in the Detroit and Idanha areas.

You can also learn more on the agency’s Facebook page. www.facebook.com/MCSOInTheKnow/

The fire has burned nearly 150,000 acres and is just 5% contained.

It merged last week with the Beachie Creek fire to the west. Combined, the two blazes have scorched more than 480,000 acres.