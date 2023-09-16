▶️ Hundreds of bikers deliver teddy bears to hospitals in Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Abate of Oregon and Wildhorse Harley-Davidson held their 25th Annual Teddy Bear Run Saturday.

Hundreds of bikers gathered at Wildhorse Harley-Davidson in Bend with new teddy bears and stuffed animals strapped to them.

They will deliver thousands of stuffed toys to St. Charles Hospitals in Central Oregon to calm frightened children during their visits.

All the bikers were invited by the nurses at St. Charles to stop by for a BBQ at Smith Rock Ranch.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Bikers ride to benefit Deschutes County’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ program

RELATED: Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Motorcycle Ride rolls into Redmond