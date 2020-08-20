$250K still available for Redmond businesses hit by COVID

The City of Redmond still has $250,000 in grants available to small businesses and nonprofits dealing with the hardships from COVID-19.

Already, the city and Redmond Chamber of Commerce have partnered to award $67,667 to 22 local businesses.

The grants ranged from $2,500-$7,500 and were awarded to businesses who did not receive any previous funding assistance.

Across the region, more than $400,000 in grant money has already been awarded to 145 businesses.

The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council reopened the application process August 17 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In order to be eligible for these grants businesses must have 25 or fewer employees as of February 2020, cannot have received any federal CARES Act funding and must have been either closed by the Governor Oregon’s Executive Order No. 20-12 or able to demonstrate a loss of at least 50% of revenue in either March or April.

The Central Oregon Small Business Emergency Grant program was funded in part with State of Oregon General Funds and Lottery Funds administered by the Oregon Business Development Department.

Businesses can review eligibility requirements at https://www.coic.org/grant.