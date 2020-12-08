25 more women sign on to sex abuse lawsuit against ex-doctor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Twenty-five more women have joined four former patients in an amended civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former suburban Portland physician David B. Farley and negligence by his health clinic.

The plaintiffs who joined the lawsuit Monday now live around the world, from Taiwan to Colorado, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Together, the women seek $290 million in damages — $181 million for non-economic and $109 million for economic costs, saying while in his care, Farley performed unnecessary pelvic exams and engaged in sexual battery.

In October, the Oregon Medical Board stripped Farley of his state medical license for dishonorable and unprofessional conduct and gross or repeated negligence.

He remains under criminal investigation by the West Linn police. Most of the plaintiffs have made statements to police, their lawyers said.