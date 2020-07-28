24 protestors arrested, face federal charges for alleged role in Portland riots

The U.S. Attorney’s office Monday announced 24 more people have been arrested and face federal charges for their roles in the weekend protests outside the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.

Since May 26th, the courthouse has been the scene of nightly protests that have turned to riots after dark with criminal activity including assaults on law enforcement officers, destruction of property, looting, arson, and vandalism, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams said.

U.S. Marshals Service deputies and officers from the Federal Protective Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection working to protect the courthouse have been subjected to nightly threats and assaults from demonstrators while performing their duties, he said.

Six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning July 23 and continuing into the early morning hours of July 24.

Carly Anne Ballard, 34, and David Michael Bouchard, 36, are charged with assaulting federal officers

Josslynn Kreutz, 28, Dakota Eastman, 30, Ezra Meyers, 18, and Mark Rolycanov, 28, are charged with failing to obey lawful orders.

Michael Stephenson, 23; Caleb Willis, 29; Noelle Mandolfo, 30; Travis Williams, 27; Patrick Stanford, age unknown; Coree Jefree, age unknown; and Tyler Gabriel, 22; Rebecca Gonzales-Mota, 37; Stephen O’Donnell, 65; Thomas Johnson, 33; Nathan Oderdonk-Snow, 21;

Joshua Webb, 22; Pablo Avvacato, 26; and Doug Dean are charged with assaulting federal officers.

Richard Lindstet, 33, is charged with operating a drone in restricted airspace.

Ronald Bernard Hickey, 44, a Canadian National, for harassing and stalking federal employees assigned to assist the Federal Protective Service with ongoing civil unrest in Portland.

Hickey used his Twitter account, @TawasiSoce, to knowingly release personal information of these employees in an attempt to threaten, intimidate, or incite violence against them.

Last week, Williams announced 18 others had been arrested on similar charges.

All defendants, unless noted, are presumed to be local residents.

These cases are being jointly investigated the U.S. Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Protective Service. They are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.