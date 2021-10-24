22-year-old Chiloquin man killed in Friday night altercation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Friday night death in Chiloquin, Oregon was ruled a homicide after an investigation.

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Chiloquin Fire & Rescue were sent to an EMS call in the 300 block of Wasco Ave.

A KCSO deputy performed CPR on 22-year-old Gabriel Moreno of Chiloquin, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident was the result of an altercation between Moreno and 36-year-old Shay Michael Treetop of Chiloquin.

Treetop was taken into custody at Klamath County Jail and was charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide.

His bond is set at $100,000.

The Klamath County Major Crime Team, KCSO detectives, Klamath Falls Police and Oregon State Police conducted the investigation with the help of the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.