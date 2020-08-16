21-year-old Terrebonne man killed in HWY 97 crash

A 21-year-old Terrebonne man was killed in a car crash on Highway 97 Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

At around 4:00 p.m., traffic was stopped up on Highway 97 because of a hay fire near Terrebonne. 54-year-old Donald Matney of Redmond was driving south and didn’t see the traffic was stopped, according to police. He crashed into a Chevy Cavalier driven by 19-year-old Emily Worthington from Terrebonne.

The Chevy Cavalier was pushed into another vehicle and across the oncoming lane where it collided with a Jeep Cherokee and a BMW X2.

A passenger of the Chevy, 21-year-old Gavin Hermosillo of Terrebonne, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger of the Chevy, a 12-year-old, was transported to St. Charles with serious injuries.

Highway 97 reopened to traffic at around 9:30 p.m., according to ODOT.