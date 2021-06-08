21 Oregon counties in ‘lower risk’ level on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon moves closer to lifting COVID-19 related restrictions statewide and reopening the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced that 21 of the state’s 36 counties will increase capacity in restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues and retail stores beginning on Friday.

Last month, Brown set statewide and county vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy by the end of June.

County risk level changes are updated each week, based on vaccination rates or declining case rates and positivity rates.

On Tuesday, Brown announced that three counties — Lane, Coos and Wasco — would be joining 18 other counties in the lowest risk level.

Crook and Jefferson counties, however, remain at the “High Risk” level.