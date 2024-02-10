▶️ 500 top riders compete in the 2024 Northwest Arenacross Nationals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Northwest Arenacross Nationals wraps Saturday up at the Redmond Fair and Expo Center.

The final round of the 2024 competition season brought in over 500 of the top riders during the series.

Twenty-Nine different amateur classes of all ages have been racing since early November.

“Some of the top riders from around five or six states and through Canada have all converged here in Redmond, Oregon to compete for the final round and it’s been a long season but a lot of fun,” said Lee Collins, owner of WHR Motorsports.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are still available $18 while kids 3-12 years old get in for $13.

The races start up again next November for the 2025 season.

