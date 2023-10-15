▶️ Central Oregon residents Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Riverbend Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place in Riverbend Park Sunday.

The Alzheimer’s Association invited Central Oregon residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

Over 380 people registered for the walk around the Old Mill to help raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease as well as finding a cure to end it.

On walk day participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s by picking a flower from the Promise Garden.

The colors of the flowers represent their connection to the disease and how it impacts their life.

This year’s event helped raised around $79,000 for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. for more information and resources. For more information and resources visit https://www.alz.org/

Central Oregon Daily News anchor Genevieve Reaume emceed the event.