2023 Salmon Bake celebrates Native American cultures

Central Oregon Community College hosted its annual Salmon Bake on its athletic field.

The family event featured vendors, music and of course, fresh salmon skewered above an open fire.

For organizers, this event is about celebrating different cultures from the region.

COCC Native American Program Coordinator Jeremiah Rector says, “Communities aren’t just one type of people. There are all kinds of people, all different backgrounds coming from different parts of life. Even within that, there’s a diversity. This is just another way to celebrate community.”

Salmon Bake also had a silent auction with proceeds supporting the college’s first nations student union scholarship.

According to COCC’s website, nearly 4% of the college’s students identified as American Indian or Alaska Native for the 2022-23 academic year.