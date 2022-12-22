2023 New Year Jumpstart Guide

by SELCO Community Credit Union - Sponsored

Start 2023 right with SELCO Community Credit Union’s New Year Jumpstart Guide. Wherever you call your financial home, we hope this list of tips, updates, and reminders will help set you up for success in the new year.

Stay up to date

Contact details

Did you move in 2022? Change your name? Get a new phone number or email? Be sure to keep your critical contact information up to date with your financial institution so you don’t miss out on important account communications (or helpful guides like this one)! If you’re a SELCO member, you can verify your contact info by logging into digital banking, calling us at 800-445-4483, or starting a live chat during business hours.

Beneficiaries

While you’re verifying your account info, take the opportunity to review and update your beneficiary information as well.

Alert notifications

Keep tabs on your accounts by setting up transaction alerts via email, text, or push notifications. (SELCO members can learn how here.)

Maximize your contributions and savings

2022 IRA contributions

It’s not too late! You have until April 15 to meet your maximum annual IRA contribution. (Just make sure to note the contribution is for the prior year.)

2023 IRA contribution limits

Contribution limits have increased for both traditional and Roth IRAs. As a reminder, you can contribute to a traditional IRA at any age if you’re still earning income.

If you’re under 50, the maximum contribution is $6,500 (up from $6,000).

If you’re 50+, you can contribute up to $7,500 (up from $7,000).

Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs)

These are required when you reach age 72. Speak with your financial professional to learn specific details.

2023 401K contributions

Good news—contribution limits have increased dramatically for 2023:

If you’re under 50, the maximum contribution is $22,500 (up from $20,500).

If you’re 50+, the catch-up contributions rose to $7,500 (up from $6,500), meaning you can now contribute up to $30,000.

2023 HSA contribution

For the 2023 calendar year, maximum Health Savings Account contributions are also increasing.

If you’re under 55, the new maximums are $3,850 for individuals (up from $3,650) and $7,750 for families (up from $7,300).

If you’re 55+, you can now contribute up to $4,850 (up from $4,650) to an individual HSA or $8,750 (up from $8,300) to a family HSA.

Save more in 2023

If your New Year’s resolution is to sock away more for the future, our savings products (including certificates) can help you get there. You can also make use of SELCO’s free Financial Calculators to help set savings targets and meet long-term goals.

Setting up a direct deposit for a refund

Expecting a tax refund? Make sure you’re receiving your refund as quickly as possible by verifying that you’ve included the complete routing and account numbers where you want your refund deposited.

SELCO members can find their account information in a few places:

In digital banking, click or tap the account you wish to directly deposit funds into, then “Details,” and you’ll find the routing number and full account number for ACH/direct deposit. (Note: SELCO’s routing number is 323274445.)

On a check, your account number is the 14-digit number in the lower-middle portion.

For more tips on getting your “financial house” in order, check out these “10 Financial New Year’s Resolutions.” Interested in learning more about SELCO? We’d love to introduce ourselves.