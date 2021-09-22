2022 Sisters Rodeo tickets now on sale; online merchandise store opens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tickets for the 2022 Sisters Rodeo are now on sale.

The “Biggest Little Show in the World” has been canceled due to COVID concerns for the last two years, but it’s planning to return the second weekend in June next year.

Kicking off with the Xtreme Bulls on June 8th, the event runs through June 12th.

All tickets are being sold online only.

Reserved seats can be purchased now at sistersrodeo.com/tickets.

For questions or more information contact Ticket Manager Jeri Buckmann at 541-549-0121 or email info@sistersrodeo.com.

The Association also wants to announce the launch of their online merchandise store the Sisters Rodeo Trading Post for all Sisters Rodeo apparel, accessories and posters.

https://sistersrodeo.com/shop/