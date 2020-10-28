2021 Boston Marathon postponed at least until the fall

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Marathon organizers said Wednesday that the 2021 race won’t be run on Patriots Day because of the coronavirus pandemic, the second straight year that it has been moved from the April weekend that was its home for more than a century.

About six months before the scheduled April 19 date, the Boston Athletic Association said it was postponing next year’s race until “at least the fall of 2021,” conceding that the state won’t have sufficiently emerged from the pandemic to allow as many as 30,000 runners and a half-million fans to gather on the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square in the spring.

“We are unable to host the Boston Marathon this coming April,” BAA CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We are optimistic that the Boston Marathon will continue its tradition of celebrating the spirit of community and athletic excellence next fall.”

Organizers said they hope to work with state and local officials to “determine if a fall 2021 date is feasible.”

The BAA said it hopes to select a fall date by the end of the year.