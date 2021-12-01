2020 murder victim ID’d as 9-year-old girl; mom, girlfriend arrested

by Central Oregon Daily News

The mother of a girl whose body was found last year near a Lincoln County rest area was arrested Tuesday with her girlfriend in Michigan and the two were charged with aggravated murder, according to Oregon State Police.

The investigation started on December 10th, 2020 when someone discovered human remains just outside a rest area in the H.B. Van Duzer Scenic Corridor.

Detectives learned the remains were of a female child, concealed inside a duffle bag, then hidden in the forest.

Based on the level of decomposition, it appeared she had been deceased between 30-60 days before her discovery, OSP said.

After a 10-month investigation, DNA was able to help identify the girl as 9-year-old Haley Mae Coblentz.

OSP said Haley was born in Colorado and was living with her biological mother and mother’s girlfriend in multiple places in Oregon and the Pacific Northwest since 2015.

She was not reported as a missing person at the time of her death.

On Tuesday, with the help of the Detroit FBI, OSP investigators found Haley’s mother, 29-year-old Shawna Browning, and her girlfriend, 34-year-old Lauren Harrison in Detroit, Michigan.

Investigators arrested Browning and Harrison and served a search warrant on their vehicle and hotel room.

The two women were arrested on a warrant out of Lincoln County and charged with aggravated murder, according to OSP.

Browning and Harrison were lodged in detention facilities in Wayne County, Michigan, and are being held without bail.