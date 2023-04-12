IRS may owe you hundreds of dollars from years ago. Time running out to collect

The IRS said Wednesday it is holding onto nearly $22 million in tax refunds for an estimated 24,000 Oregonians who have not yet filed their 2019 tax returns. There’s only about three months left to collect before the government keeps that money.

Every year, the IRS puts out a warning that time is running out to collect money from previous returns. By law, taxpayers have three years to file and claim those refunds. Any unclaimed refunds go to the U.S. Treasury.

Normally, the deadline to file these old returns is April, to coincide with tax season. But 2019 tax returns — filed in 2020 — were delayed due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means this year’s deadline has been pushed to July 17.

“With the pandemic taking place when the 2019 tax returns were originally due, people faced extremely unusual situations. People may have simply forgotten about tax refunds with the deadline that year postponed all the way into July,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. “We frequently see students, part-time workers and others with little income overlook filing a tax return and never realize they may be owed a refund. We encourage people to review their records and start gathering records now, so they don’t run the risk of missing the July deadline.”

