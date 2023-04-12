IRS may owe you hundreds of dollars from years ago. Time running out to collect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Wednesday, April 12th 2023

The IRS said Wednesday it is holding onto nearly $22 million in tax refunds for an estimated 24,000 Oregonians who have not yet filed their 2019 tax returns. There’s only about three months left to collect before the government keeps that money.

Every year, the IRS puts out a warning that time is running out to collect money from previous returns. By law, taxpayers have three years to file and claim those refunds. Any unclaimed refunds go to the U.S. Treasury.

Normally, the deadline to file these old returns is April, to coincide with tax season. But 2019 tax returns — filed in 2020 — were delayed due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means this year’s deadline has been pushed to July 17.

“With the pandemic taking place when the 2019 tax returns were originally due, people faced extremely unusual situations. People may have simply forgotten about tax refunds with the deadline that year postponed all the way into July,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement. “We frequently see students, part-time workers and others with little income overlook filing a tax return and never realize they may be owed a refund. We encourage people to review their records and start gathering records now, so they don’t run the risk of missing the July deadline.”

The IRS says an estimated 23,700 people are due a total of $22.3 million. The potential median refund in Oregon is $801. That means half of the refunds are more and half are less. 

But there is the potential for even more money to be lost, specifically for low-and moderate-income workers. They may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit. That was worth as much as $6,557 in 2019,

Nationwide, the IRS says it’s sitting on $1.5 billion owed to 1.5 million people, with a median refund of $893.

In Washington state, the median refund is $934. In Idaho, it’s $758. And in California, it’s $856.

Those who are potentially eligible for EITC in 2019 had incomes below:

  • $50,162 ($55,952 if married filing jointly) for those with three or more qualifying children;
  • $46,703 ($52,493 if married filing jointly) for people with two qualifying children;
  • $41,094 ($46,884 if married filing jointly) for those with one qualifying child, and;
  • $15,570 ($21,370 if married filing jointly) for people without qualifying children.

Current and prior year tax forms and instructions are available on the IRS.gov Forms and Publications page or by calling toll-free 800-TAX-FORM (800-829-3676).

State-by-state estimates of individuals who may be due 2019 income tax refunds

State or District

Estimated

Number of

Individuals

Median

Potential

Refund

Total

Potential

Refunds*

Alabama

23,900

$880

$23,694,700

Alaska

6,000

$917

$6,542,300

Arizona

35,400

$824

$33,911,500

Arkansas

12,800

$864

$12,586,100

California

144,700

$856

$141,780,000

Colorado

30,100

$859

$29,514,000

Connecticut

15,400

$934

$16,198,400

Delaware

5,700

$880

$5,754,900

District of Columbia

4,400

$887

$4,550,100

Florida

89,300

$893

$89,530,400

Georgia

48,000

$826

$46,269,000

Hawaii

8,800

$932

$9,197,700

Idaho

7,600

$758

$6,996,000

Illinois

55,800

$916

$57,591,300

Indiana

31,700

$916

$32,115,100

Iowa

15,300

$926

$15,492,600

Kansas

14,600

$913

$14,753,700

Kentucky

18,600

$906

$18,574,200

Louisiana

22,000

$877

$22,274,800

Maine

6,400

$876

$6,197,300

Maryland

31,400

$897

$32,344,500

Massachusetts

35,700

$966

$38,400,900

Michigan

48,500

$888

$48,582,600

Minnesota

23,200

$848

$22,387,800

Mississippi

12,300

$820

$11,836,700

Missouri

31,800

$880

$31,345,700

Montana

5,200

$854

$5,144,900

Nebraska

7,800

$893

$7,745,600

Nevada

15,800

$869

$15,550,300

New Hampshire

6,900

$974

$7,451,800

New Jersey

40,500

$924

$42,035,900

New Mexico

9,600

$867

$9,522,400

New York

81,600

$945

$86,826,200

North Carolina

45,800

$862

$44,426,600

North Dakota

3,700

$958

$3,997,100

Ohio

51,800

$868

$50,234,900

Oklahoma

21,400

$897

$21,770,000

Oregon

23,700

$801

$22,348,900

Pennsylvania

56,000

$924

$57,572,600

Rhode Island

4,300

$924

$4,468,700

South Carolina

18,200

$809

$17,264,100

South Dakota

3,700

$918

$3,746,700

Tennessee

28,100

$873

$27,623,700

Texas

135,300

$924

$142,235,200

Utah

11,700

$845

$11,198,400

Vermont

3,100

$901

$3,036,600

Virginia

42,200

$869

$42,110,500

Washington

42,400

$934

$44,823,200

West Virginia

6,500

$959

$6,818,900

Wisconsin

21,000

$834

$20,003,100

Wyoming

3,300

$949

$3,534,800

Totals

1,469,000

$893

$1,479,913,400

* Excluding credits.

