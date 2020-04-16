2019-20 Mt. Bachelor passholders receive money off next year’s passes

Mt. Bachelor will give vouchers to passholders to make up for the season that was cut short by COVID-19. The vouchers can be used toward any 2020-21 season or multi-day pass, according to an email sent to passholders on Wednesday.

Mt. Bachelor’s website said vouchers will be given based on what pass was purchased for the winter 2019-20 season.

“We hope that you find this token of our gratitude as a genuine regard for your support, and we hope that you continue to stay healthy and do what you can to support your friends and family so that we may be back playing in the mountains together once these challenging times subside,” the email said.

Alpine Season Pass purchasers will receive $150 for an adult pass, $85 for an adaptive pass, $75 for a young adult pass, $50 for a teen pass, $40 for a youth pass, $100 for a senior pass, $75 for ages 75 and over, $100 for an industry pass and $75 for an elite racer pass, according to the Mt. Bachelor website.

Those who purchased a midweek season pass will receive $100 for an adult pass and $80 for a senior pass.

Twelve-day passholders who purchased pass refund protection will receive various voucher amounts based on what pass was purchased and the number of days already used. Twelve-day passholders who did not purchase pass refund protection receive a $100 voucher.

Four-day passholders will receive various voucher amounts based on when the pass was purchased and the number of days used. Exact voucher amounts for 12-day and four-day passholders are available at the Mt. Bachelor website.

Mt. Bachelor’s website said vouchers will be loaded into each passholders guest profile in the Mt. Bachelor web store, and no action is required by customers. Vouchers can be used until May 31, 2021.