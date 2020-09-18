2-year-old in Prineville dies after being run over by vehicle

A 2-year-old child passed away in Prineville Thursday afternoon after the child was run over by a vehicle, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 6 p.m., CCSO, Oregon State Police and Crook County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a medical call at 4823 NW Charles Road.

Investigation revealed that the child had been run over by a vehicle on the property. Life-saving measures were provided to the child while they were transported to St. Charles Prineville, but the child succumbed to their injuries.

According to James Savage with CCSO, the child’s death was an accident. Names will be withheld out of respect for the family, Savage said.