2-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 leaves driver seriously injured

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A crash on Hwy 97 in north Bend caused traffic delays and serious injury Wednesday evening.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m., where the highway meets Cooley Rd. near Cascade Village Shopping Center.

A traffic light at that intersection lost power, and access to Cooley Rd. was closed from the highway for several hours, according to ODOT.

Bend Police Department Public Information Officer Sheila Miller told Central Oregon Daily News that the crash involved two cars, and one of the drivers was seriously injured.

They do not believe those injuries to be fatal.

A police reconstruction team worked to clear the scene and investigate what went wrong.

Oregon State Police took over management of the crash site, and Central Oregon Daily News has reached out to them for further information.

