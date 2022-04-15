2-vehicle crash on Hwy 20E, No fatalities

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A two-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday afternoon on Highway 20E, according to police.

The Oregon State Police responded to the crash near milepost 13 at 1:05 p.m.

Officers determined a white Ford F250, operated by Bend resident Joshua Hart, 32, was westbound and for unknown reasons abruptly stopped and slid into the eastbound lane, colliding with a black GMC 3500 pickup pulling a 35’ goose neck trailer.

The GMC was operated by Ricky Phillips, 61, of Puyallup, WA.

The Ford pickup rolled into the middle of the highway with both the driver and passenger being ejected.

Hart and an unnamed passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

An adult dog in the Ford pickup was deceased and two puppies survived.

Phillips was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The highway was closed for approximately 2 hours.

OSP was assisted by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Fire and Rescue, Airlink and the Oregon Department of Transportation.