2 students in custody after reports of firearm at Crook County High School

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two students were taken into custody at Crook County High School when a student was reported carrying a firearm, according to Crook County School District.

Just after 1 p.m., Prineville Police responded to the school after another student saw the firearm and reported it to school staff.

According to Crook County SD Communications Director Jason Carr, administrators responded quickly and Prineville Police took the students into custody right away.

Carr said no threats were made against staff or students.

RELATED: Measure 114 would tighten Oregon gun laws: What both sides say about it

The school district will not release the names of the students, as both were juveniles.

“We want to credit the student who saw the firearm and immediately reported it to the school staff,” Carr said. “School safety is our top priority, so we highly encourage students and community members to always report any suspicious activity or behavior.”

“I’m extremely proud of Crook County High School staff for their quick and professional response and for our partnership with Prineville Police,” Superintendent Dr. Sara Johnson said. “We train for these kinds of situations to ensure we maintain a safe environment for students and staff.”