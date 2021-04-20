2 structures destroyed in south central Oregon wildfire

BEATTY, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in south central Oregon has destroyed two structures.

The Herald and News reported Monday that firefighters had made significant progress on the Ponina Fire, which was reported Sunday afternoon.

It was burning Monday northeast of Klamath Falls near Beatty.

As of Monday morning, the fire was estimated at 1,400 acres and 10% containment.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

It was first reported around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Area residents, who were told to evacuate as the fire grew Sunday night, were able to return Monday.

However, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office noted people should be prepared to evacuate if conditions change.