2 Sisters teens among 3 killed in single-car crash on forest service road

Two Sisters High School students were among the three people killed Thursday night when the SUV they were in crashed on a forest service road, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. William Bailey said deputies were dispatched around 9:15 to the crash at USFS Road 15, one mile south of Highway 242.

Deputies determined a 2008 Mercedes SUV was heading north on the forest service road when for some reason it left the road and hit a large tree, ejecting two of the three people inside.

Bailey said two 17-year-old girls from Sisters were killed as well as an 18-year-old from California identified as Amelie Malerva-Locke.

Investigators are still working to confirm where each occupant was seated at the time of the crash and believe speed was a contributing factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department personnel responded and pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle dead at the scene.

Additional details will be released once the families have been notified.

The crash closed the road for about five hours.