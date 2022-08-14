2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem hospital

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year.

One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries.

Salem Health voluntarily reported both incidents.

Erica Heartquist, a spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority, says both involved a cancer therapy device called high dose-rate afterloader. Heartquist says these kinds of events are rare.