2 people who died after sailboat capsized identified

by The Associated Press
Friday, October 8th 2021

ASTORIA (AP) — Officials say a couple from Astoria died Sunday when their sailboat capsized and ran aground on Nedonna Beach south of Manzanita on the Oregon coast.

The Astorian reports 76-year-old Shirley Payne and 79-year-old Allen Payne set sail from Astoria in the early morning hours, their son told the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

The Paynes kept their a 42-foot (13-meter) pleasure boat named Bagheera at an Astoria pier.

They were heading toward San Francisco when around 7 p.m. that night, witnesses reported the boat tossing in the surf, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office does not suspect foul play, but an investigation continues.

