2 people sent to the hospital after house fire south of Prineville

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Improperly discarded cigarettes are the probable cause for a Thursday night house fire south of Prineville that sent two people to the hospital, according to Crook County Fire & Rescue.

Division Chief – Fire Marshal Russell Deboodt said crews were called to a manufactured home on SE David Way in Juniper Canyon around 6:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicated two people inside had escaped, but an elderly man went back into the home to try and put out the fire.

Deboodt said firefighters had to help the man out of the house while crews advanced a hose line into the master bedroom.

The fire was quickly contained to the room where it started.

The home’s occupants were evaluated at the scene and taken to St. Charles in Prineville; one was treated with smoke inhalation and the other with burns he suffered while trying to put out the fire, Deboodt said.