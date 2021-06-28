▶️ 2 people found dead near Hunnell Road; Bend Police rule out foul play

by Steele Haugen

A dangerous heatwave may have turned deadly this past weekend for two homeless people living near Hunnell Road.

Bend Police confirmed two people died near Hunnell Road on Sunday, but they wouldn’t comment on the causes of the deaths.

Police did say there wasn’t any suspicious circumstances or evidence of criminal action in either case.

“It broke my heart,” Mona Holmes, a concerned citizen, said. “It broke my heart. I wish we had answers. We need to find answers to help them, definitely and living on the street isn’t it. I don’t know what it is, but living on the street is not it.”

A camper on Hunnell Road who goes by Critter said he was friends with both the deceased.

“My adopted daughter, well I call her my adopted daughter, she went in to check on them and found them dead in there,” said Critter.

He thinks it might have something to do with the recent heatwave.

“There is no AC in that trailer and the other one didn’t have AC either,” he said. “I mean you know, that’s why you have to get used to it and if you’re not used to it, you suffer the circumstances from it.”

Calls to police regarding the unattended deaths took place at 10:02 a.m. and 2:17 p.m. Sunday.

Another camper, Santiago, isn’t sure high heat is the only thing to blame.

“I don’t see any danger except for our own selves, you know from being stupid and not, everyone knew this was coming,” said Santiago.

The City of Bend set up misting tents Monday morning on Hunnell Road and several homeless advocates and volunteers were out making sure campers were hydrated.

“We shouldn’t have to have circumstances like that to be able to provide access to basic needs and dignity services,” said Deschutes County Homeless Coordinator Colleen Thomas.

“It’s definitely upsetting,” said Joe Riggs with the nonprofit group Helpers. “This is a nationwide issue and I just wish that city council and people in the community would acknowledge it instead of just being angry toward the people that have nothing.”

No information has been released about whether the Deschutes County Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death in these two cases.