2 people found dead inside SW Bend home; suspect detained

Two people were found dead Sunday inside a southwest Bend home and a suspect has been detained, according to police.

Lt. Juli McConkey said officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a home in the 60000 block of Granite Drive for a suspicious circumstances call.

Officers found two people dead inside the home, McConkey said.

Just after 2 p.m. police alerted 1,750 people in the area with a description of a person of interest – a white man in his mid-30s with brown hair and brown eyes, wearing a long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Several people called in saying they saw the man in the area of Brookswood Blvd. near Larkwood Drive.

Officers responded to the area and detained the man, McConkey said.

There are no outstanding suspects in the case, she said.

The Central Oregon Major Incident Team is on the scene – which is at a home in the same block as a Christmas Day assault that killed a woman.

Daphne Killian-Banks, 43, suffered a head injury and spent weeks on life support before passing away in January.

The suspect, 35-year-old Randall Kilby of Bend, was arrested for assault but has since been released.

At the time, the occupants of the home, including Kilby, said Killian-Banks had fallen and hit her head.

McConkey told Central Oregon Daily News on Sunday afternoon “we are not confirming it is the same residence at this time.”