2 people found dead in house near Pilot Butte; police conducting investigation

Bend Police are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead in a house in Bend Saturday night, according to Lt. Juli McConkey.

At around 9:40 p.m., Bend Police and Bend Fire and Rescue responded to 932 NE 12th St., near Pilot Butte, for a welfare check. McConkey said responders found two people dead at the scene when they arrived.

A major incident team was called in and officials were granted a search warrent to search the house.

McConkey said she cannot provide the names, ages, genders or any other information about the two people, as the investigation is ongoing. She could not comment on cause of death.

Investigators are still determining if the public is at risk at this time.

McConkey said state police crime lab collected evidence throughout Saturday night and for much of Sunday. Officials will be at the scene investigating and collecting evidence for the next several days.

McConkey said Bend Police will provide more information to the public after further investigation.